Germany To Buy 20 More Eurofighter Jets To Boost Defence

Germany announced a 100-billion-euro special budget to bulk up its stocks. (File)

Germany will buy another 20 Eurofighter jets from Airbus, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, as Berlin battles to bulk up its defences.

Speaking at the International Air Show in Berlin, Scholz said the order would be placed before Germany holds its next general elections in 2025.

The new jets are in addition to another 38 that had already been ordered in 2020 as part of replacements for Germany's decades-old Tornado aircraft.

Scholz said Germany was also "committed to offering further prospects to the Eurofighter in terms of exports".

"We will ensure continuous utilisation of capacity" at Airbus's Eurofighter factory in Manching, Bavaria, said Scholz.

Germany has been on a defence spending spree after Scholz announced a 100-billion-euro ($109-billion) special budget to bulk up its stocks in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Previously chided by NATO allies including the United States for being a laggard in defence spending, Scholz has pledged to meet the annual target of two percent of GDP from 2024.

