On Covid Vaccines, Germany Says Patent Protection 'Must Remain'

German government stressed the importance of keeping patent protections intact. (File)

The German government on Thursday stressed the importance of keeping patent protections intact, after the United States voiced backing for a waiver for Covid-19 vaccines.



"The US suggestion for the lifting of patent protection for Covid-19 vaccines has significant implications for vaccine production as a whole," said a government spokeswoman, stressing that "the protection of intellectual property is a source of innovation and must remain so in the future".

