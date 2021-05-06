On Covid Vaccines, Germany Says Patent Protection 'Must Remain'

Berlin:
The German government on Thursday stressed the importance of keeping patent protections intact, after the United States voiced backing for a waiver for Covid-19 vaccines.
"The US suggestion for the lifting of patent protection for Covid-19 vaccines has significant implications for vaccine production as a whole," said a government spokeswoman, stressing that "the protection of intellectual property is a source of innovation and must remain so in the future".
