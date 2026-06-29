Atleast 5 people were killed after a shooting rocked the northern German city of Stade on Monday, triggering a massive police operation.

Authorities have arrested two suspects, while investigators are working to determine the motive behind the attack.

According to police, shots were fired near a youth facility, and they are currently conducting a large-scale operation outside the town centre. "We ask you to leave the area and give it a wide berth for your own safety," police said in a post on social media platform X.

Stade has a population of around 50,000 people and is west of Hamburg.

Here Are The Live Updates On The Mass Shooting In Germany