Atleast 5 people were killed after a shooting rocked the northern German city of Stade on Monday, triggering a massive police operation.
Authorities have arrested two suspects, while investigators are working to determine the motive behind the attack.
According to police, shots were fired near a youth facility, and they are currently conducting a large-scale operation outside the town centre. "We ask you to leave the area and give it a wide berth for your own safety," police said in a post on social media platform X.
Stade has a population of around 50,000 people and is west of Hamburg.
Here Are The Live Updates On The Mass Shooting In Germany
No Further Danger For Public After Deadly Shootings In Germany: Police
No further danger to the public after deadly shootings in Germany, police said, adding that the situation is now under control and there is no ongoing threat.
2 Suspects Arrested After Mass Shooting In Germany
Two suspects have been arrested, a police spokesperson told news agency AFP. According to police, shots were fired near a youth facility, and they are currently conducting a large-scale operation outside the town centre. "We ask you to leave the area and give it a wide berth for your own safety," police said in an X post.
Footage Emerges From Shooting In Stade
🔴 JUST IN - 5 people have been killed at a shooting in Stade, Germany 🇩🇪— Kosher (@koshercockney) June 29, 2026
A man has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/GtCByhT9vh