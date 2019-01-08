German Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Man After Massive Data Breach

The prosecutor's office in Frankfurt, the Central Office for Fighting Internet and Computer Crime and the Federal Police Office searched the apartment of the 20-year-old suspect and took him into custody.

World | | Updated: January 08, 2019 14:10 IST
German police searched the apartment of the suspect and arrested him. (FILE PHOTO)


Berlin: 

German police said Tuesday they have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in the case of private data stolen from hundreds of German politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, and published online.

"The prosecutor's office in Frankfurt, the Central Office for Fighting Internet and Computer Crime and the Federal Police Office (BKA) searched the apartment of a 20-year-old suspect on January 6 and took him into custody," the BKA said in a statement.

It announced a press conference at midday to give further details on the remarkable breach of cybersecurity, which has piled political pressure on the government.



