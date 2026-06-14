German Heiress Shot Dead At Family's Luxury Safari Estate In South Africa

The heiress to a German shipping fortune was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at her family's luxury wildlife estate in South Africa. Police said she was killed at the private safari reserve.

Caroline von Rantzau, 26, was found dead inside her room at the Leeuwfontein Estate in the Limpopo province in northern South Africa on June 1.

Her death came just one day after the family's financial manager, Arno Koen (44), was also found dead on the same property in Bulge River, according to German newspaper Bild.

Koen was responsible for managing finances and guest bookings at the luxury property. Reports state that he died from a gunshot wound caused by a 9mm pistol.

Earlier, the family had claimed that Caroline (26) died in a car accident. However, police now confirm that both deaths involved gunfire. Witnesses said two shots were fired before she was discovered.

The weapon used in her death is believed to be a .357-calibre firearm, reportedly a hunting weapon stored in a gun cabinet belonging to her father, Dr Eberhart von Rantzau, according to the outlet.

Police from the South African Police Service (SAPS) spent two days securing evidence across the vast estate, which spans several thousand hectares, and questioned multiple witnesses, according to the NY Post.

The estate, located in a remote wildlife region near the Mozambique border, is known for luxury safari stays and trophy-hunting activities. Caroline had reportedly recently purchased additional properties in the region and was managing wildlife-related operations at the lodge.

The property is home to a wide range of wildlife, including antelopes, horses, wildebeest, impalas, mongooses, monitor lizards, and many bird species, according to the estate's website.

The estate belongs to the von Rantzau family, which is linked to DAL, a major European shipping company. DAL is known in the shipping industry, particularly for its work in chemical tanker operations.

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects or made any arrests.

South African police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said autopsies are underway to determine the exact causes of both deaths.

"The results of the autopsy will give investigators information about the actual causes of death and will determine whether investigations will be launched against other persons," Ledwaba told Bild.

Authorities continue to treat the case as an active and ongoing investigation.