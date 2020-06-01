Miami Police Personnel Kneel In Solidarity As US Face Race Protests

The gesture was widely shared on social media

The police and protesters came together to condemn the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after being pinned down by a white officer, which has sparked protests across the US.

The gesture that was widely shared on social media shows several senior officers of the Miami Police kneeling for a moment in solidarity with the protesters. On social media, people called the gesture by the police as a step in the right direction.

The protest across the US erupted after a video showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for nearly nine minutes.

Protests, peaceful and violent, have convulsed the country for almost a week.

The incident left the nation somewhat politically and racially divided amid the approaching US presidential elections and the coronavirus pandemic that left millions unemployed.

As the protest intensified, Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a city-wide curfew on Monday. Ms Browner said she is activating the DC National Guard to support the Metropolitan Police Department.

US President Donald Trump was also rushed to an underground bunker for around an hour on Sunday as violent demonstrations raged in Washington DC, including outside the White House, and across US cities.

The Trump administration branded the instigators of the violence as "domestic terrorists".

Violent clashes erupted repeatedly in a small park next to the White House, with authorities using tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang grenades to disperse crowds who lit several large fires and damaged property.

Four police officers in Minneapolis have been sacked for their involvement in Floyd's death.