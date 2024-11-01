Advertisement

Gaza Cancer Patients Face Struggles In Jordan Amid Conflict: Report

As conflict escalates between Hezbollah and Israel, cancer patients from Gaza face significant emotional and medical challenges.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Gaza Cancer Patients Face Struggles In Jordan Amid Conflict: Report
Over 10,000 patients still need urgent assistance despite 4,000 having fled.

For the past year, the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Israel have engaged in exchanges of fire alongside the ongoing conflict in Gaza. However, recent weeks have seen a significant escalation in hostilities. The continuous heavy shelling and artillery battles have severely disrupted medical facilities in the region.

According to The New York Times, more than 10,000 cancer patients still require immediate assistance, even though more than 4,000 patients have fled Gaza for medical treatment since the start of the conflict.

While undergoing therapy in Jordan, patients struggle with emotions of guilt and homesickness. Mohammed, a patient who was given a Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in January 2023, went with his mother, Maha, who insisted on taking the family with them.

At the King Hussein Cancer Centre in Amman, the number of patients from Gaza has increased significantly. Patients live in a hotel nearby, fostering a sense of community. However, uncertainty looms over their futures as many fear returning to a devastated Gaza.

Hussam Shehadeh, another patient, reflects on his separation from his family in Gaza, expressing worries about their safety and his own health. Similarly, 13-year-old Mohammed Abdel Hadi faces emotional challenges after leaving his family behind. He locked himself in his room until a call from his mother persuaded him to continue treatment. As patients navigate their illnesses and the trauma of conflict, many hope to return to Gaza once the war ends, according to an NYT report.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Gaza, Cancer Patients, Hezbollah, Israel, Medical Treatment, Emotional Struggles, King Hussein Cancer Centre
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com