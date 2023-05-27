'Game Over': Nawaz Sharif's Daughter Amid Exodus In Imran Khan's Party

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan was the mastermind behind the violence on May 9.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday told Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that the "game is over", following an exodus of his party's senior members, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Maryam made the speech in Pakistan's Vehari while addressing the PML-N's youth convention. During her address, she talked about the incidents on May 9, the day on which the PTI chief was arrested, triggering violent protests countrywide.

Maryan while taking a jibe at the PTI over leaders' mass departure, said that there were ques of those quitting the party.

The PTI leaders' exodus started when the security forces launched a crackdown against the party following the attacks on the civil and military institutions, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House), according to Geo News.

Over 70 lawyers and leaders from the party have parted ways with the PTI so for following the May 9 mayhem.

"How will the people stand when the leader himself is a jackal?" she criticised the former prime minister, who was removed from office via a vote of no confidence in April last year.

"Your people are revealing that Imran Khan is the mastermind of May 9 [incidents]" she added, as per Geo News.

The PML-N senior vice president said that Khan was the mastermind of the May 9 "terrorism" but his workers are facing anti-terrorism court.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan on Friday appealed for immediate talks with state officials. This comes as pressure mounts on him amid a crackdown on his top aides and supporters that saw thousands arrested as well as many leaving his party, Pakistan based The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

