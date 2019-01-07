Gabon Rebel Chief Arrested, Two Killed In Failed Coup: Presidency

Video grab of Gabon soldiers on state radio. (AFP)

The chief military rebel who led a thwarted coup in Gabon on Monday has been arrested and two of his commandos killed after they stormed into a public radio station, the presidency said.

"The situation is under control," the presidency statement said, adding that hostages had been freed from the radio station.

A group of soldiers had attempted to take power and called in a radio appeal for a popular uprising against ailing President Ali Bongo who is abroad recovering from the stroke.