Gabon Rebel Chief Arrested, Two Killed In Failed Coup: Presidency

The chief military rebel who led a thwarted coup in Gabon on Monday has been arrested and two of his commandos killed after they stormed into a public radio station, the presidency said.
"The situation is under control," the presidency statement said, adding that hostages had been freed from the radio station.
A group of soldiers had attempted to take power and called in a radio appeal for a popular uprising against ailing President Ali Bongo who is abroad recovering from the stroke.
