Gabon Rebel Chief Arrested, Two Killed In Failed Coup: Presidency

A group of soldiers had attempted to take power and called in a radio appeal for a popular uprising against ailing President Ali Bongo.

World | | Updated: January 07, 2019 19:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Gabon Rebel Chief Arrested, Two Killed In Failed Coup: Presidency

Video grab of Gabon soldiers on state radio. (AFP)


Libreville: 

The chief military rebel who led a thwarted coup in Gabon on Monday has been arrested and two of his commandos killed after they stormed into a public radio station, the presidency said.

"The situation is under control," the presidency statement said, adding that hostages had been freed from the radio station.

A group of soldiers had attempted to take power and called in a radio appeal for a popular uprising against ailing President Ali Bongo who is abroad recovering from the stroke.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GabonGabon coupPresident Ali Bongo

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs AusLive TVCES 2019Arvind KejriwalHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBihar MahagathbandhanUpcoming MoviesTata SkyTrade Union StrikeMeghalaya MineGolden GlobeVirat KohliMuzaffarpur Shelter CaseHonor View 20Mi A2

................................ Advertisement ................................