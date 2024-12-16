A Lost Waltz, Hidden Picasso And Statue Of Hermes: Top Discoveries Of 2024

The year 2024 was a remarkable one for archaeological and art discoveries, with experts and amateurs stumbling upon treasures from the past. From a 1,600-year-old marble deity unearthed by a construction worker to the identification of ancient cave paintings in South America, the year was filled with groundbreaking finds.

Here's a look at some of the most significant discoveries of 2024:



Chopin Waltz

A waltz by Frédéric Chopin was discovered at New York's Morgan Library & Museum. It was his first new work in nearly a century. Composed on a small manuscript in his twenties, it may have been a gift left unsigned by the composer.

Picasso Painting

A painting discovered in 1962 by an Italian junk dealer may be an original Picasso worth €6 million ($6.6 million). The piece, depicting Picasso's lover Dora Maar, hung in the dealer's home and restaurant for decades before his son, Andrea Lo Rosso, began efforts to authenticate it. Though the Picasso Foundation in Paris has yet to confirm, the painting survived unlikely odds since it was found with another anonymous work in a Capri basement.



Salvador Dali Lithographs

Ten signed Salvador Dali lithographs were discovered in a London garage, forgotten for 50 years. Bought during a gallery's closing sale in the 1970s, the works surpassed auction estimates, bringing in a total of £19,750 (Rs 21,16,919) in September.



Roman Dodecahedron



Amateur archaeologists in England uncovered a rare Roman dodecahedron, one of just 130 known worldwide. Measuring three inches across, it is intact and may have had religious significance, though its exact purpose remains a mystery.



Marble Statue Of Hermes



A 1,600-year-old marble statue of the Greek god Hermes was uncovered in a Bulgarian sewer this past summer. Archaeologists discovered the 6.8-foot statue in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica, likely hidden in the sewer after an A.D. 388 earthquake to protect it. The city was abandoned around A.D. 500.



Ancient Egyptian Tomb



A 4,300-year-old tomb in Dahshur has offered a rare glimpse into Ancient Egyptian life, with colourful paintings of people and animals. The mastaba, dating back around 2,300 B.C., belonged to an administrator named Seneb-nebef and his wife, Idut.



Plato's Deathbed Details



AI has helped Italian researchers uncover new details about Philosopher Plato's deathbed in charred papyrus scrolls found in Pompeii. The scrolls, part of the Herculaneum collection, reveal that Plato's final resting place was a secret garden near a sacred shrine in Athens. Contrary to previous accounts, the philosopher reportedly disliked the flute music played for him, calling it "scant in rhythm."



Ancient Lipstick



A 4,000-year-old vial found in southeastern Iran contains a red mixture of minerals, likely the earliest example of lipstick ever analysed. The blend of hematite, manganite, braunite, and vegetable wax is surprisingly similar to modern lipstick ingredients. Researchers believe it was used on the lips, though its shape and composition suggest it could have served other beauty purposes.



Missing Portrait Of Henry VIII



A British art researcher, Adam Busiakiewicz, discovered a missing portrait of Tudor monarch Henry VIII in the background of a photo posted on X. The painting, with a distinctive arched top, was part of a set commissioned in the 1950s showing significant historical figures. Many of these portraits were scattered after private auctions, and this one was spotted in a building in Warwickshire, England.



Cave Art



Archaeologists in Argentina and Chile discovered the earliest known cave paintings in South America, dating back 8,200 years. The 895 artworks, found in the Huenul 1 cave, provide insight into the communication and artistic abilities of hunter-gatherers during the middle Holocene period. The paintings, created with black charcoal, were repeated for a period of over at least 3,000 years.