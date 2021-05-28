French Policewoman Injured After Knife Attack In Western France

Source close to investigation said that policewoman's injuries were life-threatening (Representational)

A man attacked a policewoman with a knife on Friday in western France, seriously wounding her and sparking a manhunt, local police said.

The suspect, still armed, was on the run after the attack in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre near Nantes, and police dispatched 80 officers to pursue him, a police source said.

Pupils in the area's primary and middle schools were kept indoors, a city official told AFP.

A source close to the investigation said that the policewoman's injuries were life-threatening.

French police officers have demanded better protection and harsher punishment for attacks against them.

Earlier this month, officer Eric Masson was shot dead while investigating activity at a known drug-dealing site in the southern city of Avignon.

Masson's death came after the April 23 killing of Stephanie Monferme, a police employee who was stabbed to death in the town of Rambouillet outside Paris in the latest jihadist attack in France.

