French Police Raid House For Drugs And Discover Picasso Painting

A police raid targeting drug traffickers in a Paris suburb led to an unexpected discovery when officers found a painting by Pablo Picasso, French prosecutors confirmed on Saturday.

The public prosecutor's office in Creteil, located southeast of Paris, stated that the artwork was uncovered during a standard search related to an ongoing narcotics investigation. Following the surprise find, authorities launched a separate investigation into theft and the handling of stolen goods.

"This discovery was made during a search carried out as part of an investigation into drug trafficking," he said.

On Friday, four individuals appeared before a court for an immediate hearing linked to the investigation, according to officials.

The original search took place on Monday in Champigny-sur-Marne, a town east of the French capital, as first reported by the newspaper Le Parisien. Alongside the valuable Picasso masterpiece, officers also seized cannabis resin, a collection of luxury clothing, and several thousand euros in cash during the operation.

While the prosecutor's office confirmed that experts have authenticated the painting as a genuine work by the famous Spanish artist, officials have not yet released the name or details of the specific artwork involved.

France's Escalating Narcotics Crisis

France is facing an unprecedented security and public health challenge as drug trafficking networks rapidly expand across the country. According to official French Ministry of Interior and Europol data, nationwide seizures of cocaine, ecstasy, and synthetic drugs plummeted into a crisis, skyrocketing by over 120% in recent years.

Port cities like Marseille have become violent battlegrounds for turf wars, now driven by highly organized syndicates like the "DZ Mafia" and transnational networks with ties to Mexican cartels.

The violence has increasingly spilled into the broader social sphere, targeting anti-drug activists and mass-recruiting minors. In response, French authorities have drastically escalated enforcement, utilizing massive police crackdowns while establishing a specialized national organized crime prosecutor's office (PNACO) to dismantle these resilient trafficking routes.



(With inputs from AFP)