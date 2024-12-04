Advertisement

French PM Says "Possible" His Government Could Survive No Confidence Vote

I think it is possible that there is this reflex of responsibility where -- beyond political differences, divergences, the normal contradictions in a democracy -- we tell ourselves that there is a higher interest, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier told.

Paris:

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier on Tuesday said it was possible his government could survive a no confidence vote in parliament, evoking a possible "reflex of responsibility" from MPs.

"I want this and it is possible. It depends on the MPs... I think it is possible that there is this reflex of responsibility where -- beyond political differences, divergences, the normal contradictions in a democracy -- we tell ourselves that there is a higher interest," Barnier told French television when asked if there was a chance his government could survive Wednesday's vote.

