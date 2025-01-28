French PM Says Elon Musk "Is Creating Threat To Democracies"

Billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of social media network X, poses a threat to democracies, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said on Monday.

"Elon Musk is creating a threat to democracies," Bayrou said in a local TV interview. "Money should not give the right to rule consciences."

His comments about Musk come after he warned last week that France and Europe as a whole would have to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump and his policies, or risk being "dominated ... crushed ... marginalised."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)