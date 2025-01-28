Advertisement

French PM Says Elon Musk "Is Creating Threat To Democracies"

"Elon Musk is creating a threat to democracies," Bayrou said in a local TV interview. "Money should not give the right to rule consciences."

Read Time: 1 min
Share
French PM Says Elon Musk "Is Creating Threat To Democracies"
"Elon Musk is creating a threat to democracies," French PM Francois Bayrou said.
Paris:

Billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of social media network X, poses a threat to democracies, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said on Monday.

"Elon Musk is creating a threat to democracies," Bayrou said in a local TV interview. "Money should not give the right to rule consciences."

His comments about Musk come after he warned last week that France and Europe as a whole would have to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump and his policies, or risk being "dominated ... crushed ... marginalised."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
France, Elon Musk, Francois Bayrou
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com