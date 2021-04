French Open Tennis Tournament Postponed By A Week: Report

The 2021 French Open tennis tournament will be delayed by one week, a source close to the organisers said on Wednesday.

The clay-court Grand Slam event was set to begin on May 23, but will now get underway on May 30 in the hope of more fans being able to attend at Roland Garros.

