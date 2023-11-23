French Medical Charity Says 3 Doctors Killed In North Gaza Hospital Strike

French medical charity Médecins sans Frontières (MSF) said on Tuesday that three doctors, including two of its own, were killed in a strike on the Al Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, saying it was "horrified" by the incident.

"MSF has regularly shared information about Al Awda as a functioning hospital and the presence of its staff in Al Awda to warring parties," it said in a statement. "GPS coordinates were also shared with Israeli authorities yesterday."

It named the doctors as Dr Mahmoud Abu Nujaila (MSF), Dr Ahmad Al Sahar (MSF) and Dr. Ziad Al-Tatari. "Seeing doctors killed next to hospital beds is beyond tragic, and this must stop now," it said.

