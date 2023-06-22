French Man Drugged Wife Every Night, Then Recorded 51 Men Raping Her: Report

Police have identified 92 cases of rape and arrested 51 people. They are looking for others.

A man in France has been accused of drugging his wife every night and then inviting men to rape her. According to a report in The Telegraph, the shocking practice with the unsuspecting wife continued for 10 years during which investigators identified 92 cases of rape. Fifty one of those men - between the age of 26 and 73 - have been arrested and charged with rape and the police are looking for others, the outlet further said. They include a fireman, a lorry driver, municipal councillor, IT worker in a bank, prison guard, a nurse and a journalist.

The French man, identified as Dominique P by The Telegraph, allegedly carried out the attacks after he mixed the anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam into his wife's meal.

He would then invite the so-called 'guests' into their home in Mazan, France, to carry out sex acts on the sleeping woman, who has been mentioned referred to under the pseudonym Francoise by the outlet.

The report also claimed that Dominique would record the assaults and keep the footage on a USB drive in a file called "ABUSES", which is now with the police.

The cops said that the alleged rapes took place between 2011 and 2020 and most men returned multiple times.

Dominique was married to Francois for more than 50 years and the couple has three children, according to the police.

The Telegraph said he came in contact with the men on a depraved internet forum called "a son insu" ("without him/her knowing") in which members discuss performing sexual acts on their unwitting, and thus non-consensual partners, often drugged.

According to investigators, Dominique had banned tobacco and perfume to avoid strong smells that could lead to his wife waking up. He also asked the men to wash their hands in hot water to avoid sudden change of temperature and undress in the kitchen to avoid leaving clothes in the bathroom, park their vehicles near a school and walk in the dark to the house to avoid arousing neighbours' suspicion.

While speaking to investigators, some claimed they had no idea his wife was not consensual while one denied it was rape, saying: "It's his wife, he does what he likes with her."

French newspaper Le Monde quoted the prosecutors as saying that Dominique "never used violence or threats" to ensure the rapes took place, adding: "Each individual was in possession of his free will to stop these acts and leave."

He insisted that none of attackers "gave up going through with sexual acts on his wife given her state".

Police learned of the alleged rape videos during a preliminary investigation into Dominique in 2020 after he was suspected of using a hidden camera to film women in changing rooms.

When the woman was told about the tapes, she broke down and battled with depression. The woman later filed for divorce.