French Far-Left Calls For President Macron's Resignation After No-Confidence Vote

"We are now calling on Macron to go," Mathilde Panot, the head of the parliamentary faction of the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party told reporters, urging "early presidential elections" to solve a deepening political crisis.a

France's hard-left also urged President Emmanuel Macron to hold early presidential elections.
Paris:

France's hard left on Wednesday urged President Emmanuel Macron to resign and hold early presidential elections after lawmakers voted to oust the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

