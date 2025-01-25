French City Nice Limits Large Cruise Ships To Avoid Overtourism

The mayor of Nice issued Friday an order limiting visits large cruise ships to avoid overtourism in the French Riviera city.

The order signed by the mayor of the Nice urban area, Christian Estrosi, prohibits cruise ships carrying more than 900 passengers from putting them ashore for sight-seeing excursions of the Mediterranean port city.

Smaller ships, which generally offer much more luxurious cruises, will still be welcome.

"Pleasure boating, yes, floating buildings, no," said Estrosi.

He said the city faced demand to put cruise ship tourists ashore swelling to 300,000 people by 2026, from 160,000 last year.

The port already expects some 124 calls by cruise ships carrying between 32 and 700 passengers for 2025.

Work is underway to upgrade the port's facilities for cruise ships, in particular electricity connections that allow for them to shut down their engines while docked.

Large cruise ships disgorging huge numbers of tourists in nearby Cannes has also caused tensions but local officials in France have limited authority over maritime traffic.

With many ports not equipped with electrical hookups for large cruise ships they have made themselves unpopular with local residents by the pollution from their constantly running their engines.

