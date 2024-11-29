Freed Hamas Hostage Mia Schem Gets Engaged One Year After Her Release

An Israeli woman, who was in Hamas captivity for 54 days, has marked the first anniversary of her freedom with engagement to her childhood friend. Mia Schem, who became a prominent voice for the release of hostages following her ordeal, shared the news on November 28 after Yinon Hassan, 24, proposed to her in Caesarea, a picturesque coastal city.

Hassan, who started his relationship with Schem following her release in last November's initial wave of hostage exchanges, proposed to her by getting down on one knee and asking for her hand in marriage, according to The Jerusalem Post. Schem posted their photos celebrating the engagement, flaunting her ring and sharing a kiss.

Her post received an outpouring of support from the public, with Israeli restaurants even offering to host or cater for her upcoming bachelorette party.

Speculation about their engagement began in August 2024 when Schem took part in a fashion campaign for an Israeli designer, showcasing a wedding dress while proudly displaying the scars from the October 7, 2023, attack. The former hostage was among those captured during the raid at the Tribe of Nova music festival. She also had a gunshot wound in her arm.

Schem was prominently featured in early Hamas propaganda videos, where she was coerced into praising the three-hour surgery performed on her by her captors. She later recounted the excruciating pain from her injury, revealing her captors did not attempt to alleviate her suffering. She was also confined in a cage for days and subjected to cruel taunts, including watching news reports in which her mother pleaded for her safe return.

Since her release, Schem has become a strong advocate for the hostages still held in Gaza, pushing for greater awareness and action. Speaking during a recent visit to New York, she explained the purpose behind her advocacy.

“I must fight for the rest of the hostages — this is my life. I feel that I have a mission — to speak, to tell the world my story, for the other hostages who can't. And to be the voice for the girls still there,” she told The New York Post earlier in November.