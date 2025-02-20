Advertisement

France's Macron, UK PM Keir Starmer To Visit US Amid Ukraine Talks

Asked about the chances of reaching a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, Waltz told Fox News in an interview: "We're engaging on all sides, and then the next step is we're going to put technical teams forward to start talking more details."

Read Time: 1 min
Share
France's Macron, UK PM Keir Starmer To Visit US Amid Ukraine Talks
Washington:

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Washington next week, amid other meetings aimed at bringing an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, U.S. national security advisor Mike Waltz said on Wednesday.

Asked about the chances of reaching a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, Waltz told Fox News in an interview: "We're engaging on all sides, and then the next step is we're going to put technical teams forward to start talking more details."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Russia Ukraine War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now