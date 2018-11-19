France Says "Extremely Vigilant" On Renault After Carlos Ghosn Arrest

Emmanuel Macron said during a press conference in Brussels with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.

France Says 'Extremely Vigilant' On Renault After Carlos Ghosn Arrest

Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Monday it was moving to terminate Carlos Ghosn from his chairman's post

Brussels, Belgium: 

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said France would be extremely vigilant about the fate of Renault and of its alliance with Nissan after the arrest of the carmaker's boss Carlos Ghosn in Japan.

"The state, as a shareholder (of Renault), will be extremely vigilant to the stability of the alliance and the group," Macron said during a press conference in Brussels with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.



