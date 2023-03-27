As France Sees 10th Round Of Strikes, The Pension Protest In 10 Pictures

A total of 457 people have been arrested so far.

France will witness another major day of strikes and protests on Tuesday against President Emmanuel Macron pension reforms.

Nearly two weeks after Macron rammed the new law through parliament using a special provision sidestepping any vote, unions have vowed no let-up in mass protests to get the government to back down.

A total of 457 people have been arrested so far and 441 security forces injured during nationwide protests.

The protests are against the legislation which lifts the retirement age by two years to 64 and have drawn huge crowds in rallies organised by unions since January.

Police had warned that anarchist groups were expected to infiltrate the Paris march and young men wearing hoods and facemasks were seen smashing windows and setting fire to uncollected rubbish in the latter stages of the demonstration.

The protests have seriously disrupted train traffic, with airports also affected. Teachers are among many professions walking off the job, and rolling strikes continue at oil depots.

Garbage collectors in the capital are continuing their strike, with close to 8,000 tonnes of garbage piled up in the streets as of Sunday.

While most protests have been peaceful, anger has mounted since the government pushed the bill through parliament without a vote last week.

A state visit to France by Britain's King Charles III, which had been due to begin on Sunday, was postponed because of the current unrest.

The protest movement against the pension reform has turned into the biggest domestic crisis of Macron's second mandate, with police and protesters clashing regularly in Paris and other cities since the reform was forced through.

Polls show a wide majority of French opposed to the pension legislation and the government's decision to push it through parliament without a vote.