Woman, 77, Found Beheaded At Home In France, Suspect Arrested: Police

The 51-year-old suspect knew the victim, police said. (Representational)

French authorities on Thursday took a suspect in for questioning after the decapitated body of a woman was found at her home in the southern resort of Agde, prosecutors said.

The 77-year-old woman's body was found on Wednesday evening after her son raised concerns that he had been unable to contact her by telephone, the public prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Prosecutor Raphael Balland told AFP a man had been held for questioning.

"It is a 51-year-old man who knew the victim," Balland said.

Her son had said he was connected to her home via video link and that he had seen a shadow on the ground.

According to a source, the retired teacher's head was on a table next to the body. There was no sign of a break-in, the outside gate was closed and the front door of the house unlocked.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)