France Demands "Exhaustive Investigation" In Jamal Khashoggi's Death

"Many questions remain... unanswered. They require an exhaustive and diligent investigation to establish exactly who was responsible and ensure that those guilty of the murder of Mr Jamal Khashoggi answer for their actions," Le Drian said in a statement.

World | | Updated: October 21, 2018 07:12 IST
France said many questions remained "unanswered" and insisted "they require exhaustive investigation."

Paris: 

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday demanded an "exhaustive and diligent investigation" into the death of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi who Riyadh now admits was killed inside its Istanbul consulate.

"Many questions remain... unanswered. They require an exhaustive and diligent investigation to establish exactly who was responsible and ensure that those guilty of the murder of Mr Jamal Khashoggi answer for their actions," Le Drian said in a statement.

"These expectations are all the stronger as our two countries are linked by a strategic partnership that involves frankness... and transparency," he added.

