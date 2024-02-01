Former US Teacher Accused Of Sexually Assaulting More Than 50 Students Over Decades

Thomas Bernagozzi taught the third grade between 1970 and 2000. (Representational Pic)

A former teacher in the US has been accused of sexually abusing more than 50 students over several decades. According to a report in ABC7, at least 56 victims have filed a case against 76-year-old Thomas Bernagozzi, saying the former third grade teacher is a serial child abuser. The victims' ages range from 4 to 8 years old, the outlet further said in its report. Prosecutors claimed in the court on Wednesday that the Bay Shore School District knew about it and turned a blind eye.

Bernagozzi has pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse charges. He retired from teaching in 2003.

He was arrested last month and since then, 11 new victims have come forward - this is apart from 45 individual lawsuits already filed under the New York State Child Victims Act.

The alleged sexual assaults took place at Gardiner Manor Elementary School and Mary Clarkson Elementary School, where Bernagozzi taught the third grade between 1970 and 2000.

During his tenure, he was "revered" by students and colleagues in the district, with some parents even requesting their children be placed in his class, prosecutors said.

One of the victims is Robert Hubbard, who was a student of Bernagozzi's in 1976.

Mr Hubbard told ABC7 that Bernagozzi would fondle him in the classroom and at baseball games and demanded that he should be behind bars.

After school, Bernagozzi coached students at a local private gym and the beach. Prosecutors said photos of hundreds of students were found inside his home.

Bernagozzi was arrested on a $600,000 bond. He will now appear in court in March and if convicted, he faces up to 25 years on each charge.