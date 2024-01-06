'Fear-Mongering': Trump Hits Back At Biden Over Threat To Democracy Remark

"Biden's record is an unbroken streak of weakness", Trump slammed Trump over democracy remark.

Donald Trump offered a withering response Friday to criticism from US President Joe Biden that he was a threat to democracy, calling his Democratic rival's remarks "pathetic" and "fear-mongering."

"Biden's record is an unbroken streak of weakness, incompetence, corruption and failure... That's why Crooked Joe is staging a pathetic, fear-mongering campaign event in Pennsylvania today," Trump told supporters in Sioux Center, Iowa.

