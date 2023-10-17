Former Hamas Chief Says Israeli Captives Include High-Ranking Officers

Mora than 2,200 Palestinians have been killed since violence escalated between Israel and Hamas.

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal said on Monday the group's Israeli captives include high-ranking officers from the Gaza Division.

Meshaal, who heads Hamas' diaspora office, also said the group will spare no effort in using the captives as leverage to free 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, Hamas' telegram channel quoted him as telling AlAraby TV in an interview.

