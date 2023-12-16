Ex-Trump Lawyer Ordered To Pay $148 Million For Defaming Poll Workers

A jury ordered Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani to pay $148 million in damages.

A jury ordered ex-New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former lawyer, to pay $148 million in damages on Friday for defaming two Georgia poll workers with his false claims they engaged in election fraud, US media reported.

The eight-person federal jury awarded Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss $16 million each for defamation, another $20 million each for emotional distress and $75 million in punitive damages.

