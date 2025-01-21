Food Influencer Rebecca Wylie Simms Dies After "Surgery Complications"

Food influencer Rebecca Wylie Simms, known affectionately as "Boo" to her friends, has passed away following complications from surgery. Her twin sister, Sarah Simms Hendrix, confirmed the news on social media.

She also announced the closure of their Carmel Valley store "until further notice." Sarah added, "Our Santa Monica location will remain open to serve you with the continued love and care that Boo always poured into everything we do."

She then thanked fans for their support, saying it "means more than words could ever say." Sarah ended the post writing, "Thank you, from the depths of my being, for standing with us during this unimaginable time."

Friends and fans rushed to share their condolences. Actress Busy Philipps wrote, "Oh sarah. i'm so beyond sorry for your loss. sending you and your family so much love."

Influencer Loria Stern added, "Omg Sarah, I'm so incredibly in shock and sad to hear this heartbreaking news. Boo was a stylish icon, incredible mom and such a sweetheart every time I saw her. I'm lighting a candle for her and your whole family."

Another commented, "Devastating her joy, creativity, and generosity was and is widespread. Wrapping my arms tightly around each of you."

Alongside her work with Lady and Larder, Rebecca was the Senior Creative Director at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar. She began her food career after studying at San Diego State University, the Mirror reported.