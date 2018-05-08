University Of Florida "Sorry" For Manhandling African-American Graduates

A faculty member of the University of Florida manhandled them, trying to quickly get them off the podium during graduation ceremony

World | | Updated: May 08, 2018 16:12 IST
University of Florida: Incident happened when students were called to stage to take their diplomas

Miami:  The University of Florida has issued an apology after a faculty member forcibly rushed African-American graduates off the stage during its convocation, CNN reported on Monday. As the students were called up to the stage to take their diplomas on May 5, some decided to dance across the commencement stage, or striking poses in a tradition known as "strolling".

A faculty member then manhandled them, trying to quickly get them off the podium. Several people took to social media to post videos of the incident, saying the university staffer's actions were unfair and unnecessary.

"This is absolutely disgusting. These students have paid more (than) $40,000 in tuition and if they want to dance for four seconds then it's their prerogative," a student at the university wrote on Facebook.

School president Kent Fuchs, who was at the ceremony, apologised on Twitter. "During one of this weekend's commencement ceremonies, we were inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage. I personally apologise, and am reaching out to the students involved," said Mr Fuchs.

"The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies, and we will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them their graduation."

Following the incident, the university tweeted:Nafeesah Attah, one of the students who were forced off the stage, said her dance was a symbolic gesture and a tribute to her sorority. "He really aggressively pushed me and put his hands on me, and really took away that moment of me celebrating my graduation," Ms Attah told CNN.

The students have asked the university to take action against the faculty member who manhandled them.

Florida UniversityMiamiUnited States

