5 US Detainees Freed By Iran Land In Qatar Under Prisoner Swap Deal

Five US detainees were released by Iran landed in Doha in a prisoner swap

Five US citizens freed by Iran landed in Qatar on Monday in a prisoner exchange facilitated by the release of $6 billion in frozen oil proceeds, an AFP reporter said.

A Qatari jet carrying the five, along with two relatives, touched down at Doha International Airport just before 5:40 pm local time (1440 GMT), the reporter witnessed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)