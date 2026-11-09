Five People Survive Nearly 100 Days At Sea, Eat Turtles And Birds To Stay Alive

Five people, including two teenage boys, have survived nearly 100 days at sea after a small boat carrying nine family members drifted more than 3,000 miles (around 4828 Km) across the Pacific Ocean. The family had set out on a one-hour journey between islands in Micronesia on July 30, but a storm pushed their 20-foot boat off course. During the journey, four family members, including a child, died, and the survivors were forced to throw their bodies into the sea, reported PEOPLE.

The survivors reached Fanning Island in Kiribati on November 1, where local residents helped them after they reached a nearby village.

Nine people boarded the small boat on July 30 to travel between islands and collect supplies. However, the journey took a different turn when the boat was pushed off course during a storm and ran out of fuel.

The passengers included 31-year-old Tedwinson Paul and eight younger family members. After the family went missing, Arthur Irons II, an official from Chuuk in Micronesia, informed the federal government, leading to a search by the US Coast Guard.

However, the search operation was called off after several days. The family continued drifting across the Pacific Ocean before reaching Kiribati on November 1.

During their time at sea, the family tried to attract the attention of passing ships and aircraft by waving at them, but they received no help.

To survive, the family ate turtles and birds and drank rainwater. They also had to throw the bodies of their four relatives overboard after they died during the journey.

After nearly 100 days at sea, the survivors spotted an island in the distance. The following day, their boat was destroyed after hitting the coral-filled shore of Fanning Island in Kiribati.

The five survivors, including three men and two teenage boys, reached a nearby village after following the sound of church bells. They were without clothes and struggled to walk towards the residents to ask for help.

The villagers initially thought they were drunk because of the way they were walking. However, they soon received assistance and were taken in by a local church pastor.

According to reports, all five survivors were suffering from malnutrition and severe dehydration.

By November 2, the survivors had started showing signs of improvement. Nursing officer Paukin Tororo told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that they could move their heads from side to side, smile and show signs that they wanted to eat.