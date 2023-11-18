Five Killed In Strike On West Bank Camp: Red Crescent

Two hurt in a strike on a building in the West Bank's Balata refugee camp,

The Palestinian Red Crescent said Friday that five people were killed and two hurt in a strike on a building in the West Bank's Balata refugee camp.

The camp's administration said an aerial strike targeted the local headquarters of the Palestinian group Fatah in the camp in Nablus. The Israeli military said it was checking on the reports.

The camp's administration said an aerial strike targeted the local headquarters of the Palestinian group Fatah in the camp in Nablus. The Israeli military said it was checking on the reports.ocal headquarters of the Palestinian group Fatah in the camp in Nablus. The Israeli military said it was checking on the reports.

