A fireman walks after Russian airstrike hit Kyiv's main television tower in Kyiv

Five people died and five were injured on Tuesday in a missile strike aimed at Kyiv's main television tower, the Ukrainian emergencies service said.

Ukrainian officials released footage of charred bodies and cars damaged in the apparent Russian attack, which knocked out some state broadcasters but left the structure intact.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)