First US Senate Democrat Calls For Biden To Step Aside Over Health Issues

Peter Welch on Wednesday became the first Democratic senator to publicly call on US President Joe Biden to ditch his reelection bid as concerns rise over his age and fitness.

"For the good of the country, I'm calling on President Biden to withdraw from the race," the Vermont senator said in an opinion piece in the Washington Post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)