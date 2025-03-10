First Lunar Eclipse Of 2025 This Month, Will It Be Visible From India?

As India will celebrate Holi on March 14, skywatchers across the world will prepare to witness the rare total lunar eclipse, called Blood Moon, during which it turns deep red while passing through Earth's shadow.

According to reports, the total lunar eclipse will begin at 11.56 am IST and conclude at 1.01 pm. The rare and breathtaking cosmic event will last about 65 minutes. Since the stunning astronomical event will occur during the daylight hours in India, it will not be visible to Indians.

The eclipse will occur during the Worm Moon, which is the last full moon of winter. This time of the year signifies the end of winter and the arrival of spring when earthworms start to emerge from the thawing soil.

During the eclipse, the Moon will not only be faintly shadowed by the Earth's shadow but also appear smaller than usual, making it a MicroMoon eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse will be visible in North America, South America, Western Europe and Western Africa.

In North America and Canada, the best locations to witness the rare Blood Moon are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Mexico City, and Guadalajara. People in South America can view this stunning cosmic event from Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Bogota.

In Western Europe, the best locations are Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon, Paris and Marseille while in Western Africa, prime viewing spots are Accra and Lagos.

A partial eclipse will be visible in other parts of the world, such as Antarctica, Australia, and some regions of Asia.