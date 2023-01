The flight model was grounded after two deadly crashes. (Representational)

A Boeing 737 MAX took off Friday from Guangzhou, according to tracking website Flightradar24 -- the first flight by the aircraft model in China since March 2019, when it was grounded after two deadly crashes.

The China Southern Airlines flight took off in the afternoon for the city of Zhengzhou, Flightradar24 showed.

