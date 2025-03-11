Federal Judge Blocks Deportation Of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

A federal judge in New York has temporarily blocked the removal of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil from the United States. Judge Jesse M Furman ruled on Monday that Mr Khalil, a Columbia University graduate, must remain in the US "to preserve the court's jurisdiction" while his legal team challenges his detention, ABC News reported.

He remains in custody in a detention facility in Jena, Louisiana. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in federal court in New York City.

The decision came as hundreds of demonstrators gathered in New York to demand Mr Khalil's release, condemning what they see as a politically motivated crackdown on pro-Palestinian activism.

Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian refugee raised in Syria, was arrested by ICE agents on Saturday night while returning to his Columbia-owned residence with his wife.

According to a habeas corpus petition, four plainclothes Homeland Security officers confronted him in the lobby and informed him of his detention. His wife, who is eight months pregnant and a US citizen, retrieved his immigration documents, proving he is a lawful permanent resident. An agent reportedly reacted with surprise, saying, "He has a green card." Despite this, Mr Khalil was taken into custody without any information provided to his wife.

ICE initially claimed his student visa had been revoked, but his attorney, Amy Greer, clarified he holds a green card, not a student visa.

Mr Khalil's wife issued an emotional plea for his release.

"For everyone reading this, I urge you to see Mahmoud through my eyes as a loving husband and the future father to our baby. I need your help to bring Mahmoud home, so he is here beside me, holding my hand in the delivery room as we welcome our first child into this world. Please release Mahmoud Now," she said in a statement.

Mr Khalil played a leading role in last spring's pro-Palestinian encampment protests at Columbia University, which were part of a nationwide movement opposing Israel's war on Gaza. He was selected as a student negotiator in discussions with university officials.

This came after the Trump administration intensified its crackdown on student activists critical of Israel, vowing to deport them and imprison protesters.

President Donald Trump called Mr Khalil a "Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student" on Truth Social, calling his arrest the "first of many" and pledging to "find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers."

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said Mr Khalil's arrest was part of enforcing executive orders against anti-Semitism, alleging he led activities "aligned to Hamas." Senator Marco Rubio echoed this, saying visas and green cards of Hamas supporters would be revoked.

Mr Khalil's lawyers dismissed the claims as "false and preposterous," calling his arrest an attempt to suppress pro-Palestinian activism. His legal team may use statements from Trump and officials to challenge his detention.

Mr Khalil was also under investigation by Columbia's newly formed Office of Institutional Equity, which was scrutinising students for their criticism of Israel. Reports indicate that some students received disciplinary notices for social media posts and participation in unauthorised protests.