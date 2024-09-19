Fed Rate Cut Shows Economy "Very Bad Or They're Playing Politics": Trump

I guess it shows the economy is very bad to cut it by that much, assuming they're not just playing politics," Trump said in televised comments from a bitcoin bar in New York.

Fed Rate Cut Shows Economy 'Very Bad Or They're Playing Politics': Trump

Donald Trump suggested the Federal Reserve was playing politics on Wednesday.

Washington:

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump suggested the Federal Reserve was playing politics on Wednesday, after the US central bank announced a long-awaited interest rate cut of half a percentage point.

"I guess it shows the economy is very bad to cut it by that much, assuming they're not just playing politics," Trump said in televised comments from a bitcoin bar in New York. "The economy would be very bad or they're playing politics, one or the other. But it was a big cut."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.