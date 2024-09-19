Fed Rate Cut Shows Economy 'Very Bad Or They're Playing Politics': Trump

Donald Trump suggested the Federal Reserve was playing politics on Wednesday.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump suggested the Federal Reserve was playing politics on Wednesday, after the US central bank announced a long-awaited interest rate cut of half a percentage point.

"I guess it shows the economy is very bad to cut it by that much, assuming they're not just playing politics," Trump said in televised comments from a bitcoin bar in New York. "The economy would be very bad or they're playing politics, one or the other. But it was a big cut."

