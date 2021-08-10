Farah Province Capital Falls To Taliban: Lawmaker And Insurgents

The Taliban captured Farah city in western Afghanistan Tuesday, a local lawmaker said (Representational)

The Taliban captured Farah city in western Afghanistan Tuesday, a local lawmaker and the insurgents said, the seventh provincial capital to fall since Friday.

"This afternoon the Taliban entered the city of Farah after briefly fighting with the security forces. They have captured the governor's office and police headquarters," said Shahla Abubar, a member of Farah's provincial council.

