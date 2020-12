Britain will start vaccinating people against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine next week.

Britain will start vaccinating people against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine next week after the country's regulator approved the jab on Wednesday, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

"From early next week we will start a programme of vaccinating people against COVID-19 here in this country," he told Sky News, calling it "fantastic news".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)