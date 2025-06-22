Factbox: US Military Facilities In The Middle East

US forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites on Sunday, after a week of Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, and Iran said it reserved all options to defend itself.

Tehran had previously conveyed to Washington that it would respond firmly if the US directly attacked Iran, and it has warned that US assets in the region could be a target if it was attacked.

The US, which has long had major military bases in the Gulf Arab States, moved some aircraft and ships last week that may be vulnerable to a potential Iranian attack and limited access to its largest installation, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar,

