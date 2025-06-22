Advertisement

Factbox: US Military Facilities In The Middle East

Tehran had previously conveyed to Washington that it would respond firmly if the US directly attacked Iran, and it has warned that US assets in the region could be a target if it was attacked.

US, which has long had major military bases in Gulf Arab States, moved some aircraft and ships last week.
  • US forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites on Sunday following Israeli strikes
  • The US has major military bases in Gulf Arab States vulnerable to Iranian attack
  • US moved aircraft and ships and limited access to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar last week
US forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites on Sunday, after a week of Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, and Iran said it reserved all options to defend itself.

The US, which has long had major military bases in the Gulf Arab States, moved some aircraft and ships last week that may be vulnerable to a potential Iranian attack and limited access to its largest installation, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar,

