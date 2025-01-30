Did The US Spend $50 Million On Condoms For Gaza Aid? A Fact Check

President Donald Trump blocked a $50 million foreign aid programme intended for condoms in Gaza, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday. During her first official briefing, Leavitt argued that Trump's decision to pause foreign aid had prevented a "preposterous waste of taxpayer money." But the claim quickly came under fire, with experts, former officials, and aid organisations doubting its accuracy.

Fact Check:

Leavitt offered no proof to substantiate her claim that $50 million had been earmarked for condoms in Gaza. When asked for evidence, White House officials redirected inquiries to State Department statements, which did not corroborate her claim. These statements, while they mentioned blocking certain aid programmes, did not mention a specific $50 million plan for condoms.

A recent federal report reveals that, under the Biden administration, USAID did not provide any funds for condoms in the Middle East in the fiscal years 2021, 2022, and 2023. The report said that the only contraceptive funding in the region was a small order of injectables and contraceptive pills sent to Jordan, amounting to roughly $46,000.

This also casts doubts on the $50 million figure, especially considering that the global total for male and female condoms provided by USAID in 2023 was about $8.2 million, primarily for African countries.

A former senior Biden official dismissed the claim as a fabrication, calling it "a lie" and accusing the White House of spreading false information.

Despite claims from the White House, experts familiar with US aid in Gaza have found no trace of a planned $50 million expenditure for condoms. Steve Fake of Anera, a nonprofit involved in US-funded health initiatives in Gaza, confirmed that their programmes do not include condom distribution.

This controversy comes amid the White House's reversal of its decision to freeze federal funding, which had caused confusion, legal challenges, and panic, particularly regarding healthcare programs for low-income Americans. The freeze, which had the potential to halt trillions of dollars in government aid, was initially defended by Karoline Leavitt as part of Trump's efforts to curb what he called "wasteful" spending.