Fact Check: Is SV40 Present In Experimental Vaccines?

Fact Check

What is SV40?

SV40 is a virus originally found in monkeys. It was used in early polio vaccines that were made using monkey kidney cells. However, SV40 was removed from vaccines many years ago after scientists discovered it in the 1960s.

Is SV40 present in experimental vaccines today?

No, SV40 is not present in modern vaccines. SV40 was found in some early polio vaccines, but it was removed from the production process after scientists discovered it in the 1960s. Today, vaccines are produced under strict safety standards that ensure they do not contain SV40 or any similar viruses. Modern vaccine production methods no longer use monkey kidney cells, which were the source of contamination.

Was SV40 linked to cancer?

Not really. The evidence is inconclusive. While some studies suggest that SV40 could be linked to cancers such as brain, bone, and mesothelioma, the evidence is not definitive. A 2019 study shows a possible association between SV40 and certain cancers, but the scientific community remains cautious. The Institute of Medicine (US) has stated that there is "moderate strength" evidence suggesting that SV40 exposure could potentially contribute to cancer development under natural conditions. However, large-scale studies have not shown a clear causal relationship between SV40 and cancer in humans.

Why do people still mention SV40 in vaccine discussions?

The mention of SV40 originates from misinformation. Despite the virus being removed from vaccines decades ago, some groups continue to highlight it to stir fear about vaccine safety. However, this information is outdated and not based on current scientific evidence. Vaccines today are made using safe and modern methods that do not involve SV40.

Does SV40 pose any cancer risk now?

No, there is no current cancer risk from SV40 in vaccines. After SV40 was removed from vaccines in the 1960s, no credible evidence has emerged to suggest it poses any cancer risk. Even during the time of its presence, there was no definitive proof that it caused cancer in humans, as extensive research has shown SV40 is not a confirmed cancer-causing agent.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) further highlights that some polio vaccines used between 1955 and 1963 were contaminated with SV40, a monkey virus. While SV40 can cause cancer in animals, human studies have not consistently linked it to cancers. The NCI concludes that the overall evidence is inconclusive and recommends continued research to address remaining uncertainties.

In recent years, COVID-19 vaccines have been the subject of multiple conspiracy theories, such as the claim that COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of heart attacks by 500% and that they were part of a military project.

What does science say about vaccine safety today?

Science strongly supports the safety of vaccines. Vaccines are among the most tested and monitored medical products in the world. They undergo rigorous clinical trials and continuous safety monitoring once they are approved for use. The claim that vaccines, including experimental ones, contain harmful agents like SV40 is not supported by current scientific evidence. The benefits of vaccination-protecting individuals from serious diseases-far outweigh any baseless risks.

Despite extensive safety measures for vaccines, some still falsely claim that Dr Fauci admitted 72 childhood vaccines lacked proper safety testing.

THIP Media Take

The claim that SVSV40 is present in experimental vaccines and causes cancer is false. While SV40 was present in early polio vaccines, it was removed decades ago, and there is no conclusive proof linking it to cancer in humans. Vaccines today are safe and do not contain SV40.

(This story was originally published by The Healthy Indian Project, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)