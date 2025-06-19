"Faced So Much": J&K Students Evacuated From Iran On Journey Back To India

Over 100 Indian nationals, including 90 students from Jammu and Kashmir, returned to India early Thursday morning from Iran, following a successful evacuation under Operation Sindhu.

The students, who had been stuck amid the escalating tensions in Iran, were first flown to Armenia, then to Doha, before landing in Delhi. Their safe return was a moment of relief for their families across the country.

However, what was expected to be the final leg of their journey turned into an unexpected ordeal. After arriving in Delhi, many of the students voiced their displeasure over the condition of the buses arranged to transport them home to Jammu and Kashmir.

The students described the buses as being in poor condition, unfit for travel, and unworthy of the long journey they had just endured.

"We've faced so much during the evacuation, but the buses provided for the last part of our journey were in such bad condition that even animals wouldn't travel in them," one student was quoted as saying. "We were thankful for the evacuation, but this final stretch was not what we expected after everything."

The students, who had been waiting at the Delhi airport for hours, were finally offered a Volvo bus around 1 PM, after waiting for over 8 hours. Despite the delays, the students expressed gratitude for the safe evacuation but felt disappointed with the last-minute arrangements.

In response to their complaints, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media, acknowledging the concerns raised by the students. A post shared by the Chief Minister's Office assured that proper deluxe buses would now be arranged to transport the students home.

"The Chief Minister has taken note of the request of the students evacuated from Iran regarding the quality of buses arranged to transport them from Delhi to J\&K. The Resident Commissioner has been instructed to coordinate with Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) to ensure that suitable deluxe buses are arranged," the statement read.

The students, many of whom had been in Iran for their studies, praised the central government's efforts in ensuring their safe evacuation amidst the ongoing conflict. However, they hope the final leg of their journey home will reflect the care and attention that they received during their evacuation.