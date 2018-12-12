Facebook Looking Into Bomb Threat At Its Headquarters In California

Facebook Inc is looking into a bomb threat at its headquarters campus in Menlo Park, a company spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

A few buildings have been evacuated and everyone is safe, he added.

