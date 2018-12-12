Facebook Looking Into Bomb Threat At Its Headquarters In California

World | | Updated: December 12, 2018 08:34 IST
Facebook Inc is looking into a bomb threat at its headquarters campus in Menlo Park, a company spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

A few buildings have been evacuated and everyone is safe, he added.



