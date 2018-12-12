Facebook Looking Into Bomb Threat At Its Headquarters In California

Facebook Inc is looking into a bomb threat at its headquarters campus in Menlo Park, a company spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
A few buildings have been evacuated and everyone is safe, he added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.