Facebook, Instagram Down For Thousands Of Users: Report

Thousands of users reported having trouble with the company's Facebook and Instagram apps on Friday.

Meta Platforms on Friday said it was aware of issues with its Ads Manager, its advertising tool that lets brands buy and create Facebook ads.

"Our engineering teams are aware and are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," Meta said on its status page.

The status update came just after thousands of users on outage-tracking website Downdetector.com reported having trouble with the company's social media apps.

More than 15,000 users in total said they were having trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, according to Downdetector.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a Meta spokesperson said.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

