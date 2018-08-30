Facebook, Google, Twitter "Trying To Silence" People, Says Donald Trump

"I think it's a very serious problem because they're really trying to silence a very large part of this country, and those people don't want to be silenced. It's not right. It's not fair. It may not be legal, but we'll see. We just want fairness," Donald Trump said.

World | | Updated: August 30, 2018 06:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Facebook, Google, Twitter 'Trying To Silence' People, Says Donald Trump

Donald Trump renewed his attacks on Twitter, Facebook and Google (File Photo)

Washington: 

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his attacks on technology companies and platforms, including Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, saying they were "trying to silence" people and suggesting, without evidence, that their activities may be illegal.

"I think that Google and Facebook and Twitter ... treat conservatives and Republicans very unfairly," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I think it's a very serious problem because they're really trying to silence a very large part of this country, and those people don't want to be silenced. It's not right. It's not fair. It may not be legal, but we'll see. We just want fairness," Trump added.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald TrumpDonald Trump Social MediaDonald Trump Google

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaAsian Games 2018Train StatusPNR StatusMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................