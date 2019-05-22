F-22 Raptor: Inside the Cockpit Of The “Ultimate Killing Machine”

US Air Force's Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor aircraft has been described as the "ultimate killing machine". The all-weather stealth tactical fighter aircraft was conceived during the waning years of the Cold War, explains National Interest organisation. With a combination of sustainable high speed, maneuverability and low-observable stealth characteristics, it was designed to defeat the most fearsome of weapons.

With the end of the Cold War, however, the F-22 Raptor was left without a mission, so to say. In fact, US President Bush and President Obama's administration cancelled the F-22 programme after only 195 aircrafts, assuming that high-end state-on-state conflicts were a relic of the past, reports National Interest.

However, earlier this year in February, Defense Secretary Ashton Carter spoke about being prepared for a "high-end enemy."

"We will be prepared for a high-end enemy. That's what we call full spectrum. In our budget, our plans, our capabilities and our actions, we must demonstrate to potential foes, that if they start a war, we have the capability to win. Because the force that can deter conflict, must show that it can dominate a conflict," he said.

The F-22 Raptors were also in news this month when the stealth fighter jets have arrived in South Korea for a joint air force drill.

Now, a video by Cover Video provides an ultra-rare glimpse inside the F-22 Raptor. In reference to the combat aircraft's previous highly restricted status, the US Air Force's F-22 Raptor demonstration team explained: "For the very first time, we're excited to bring you 'inside the cockpit' of the US Air Force's F-22 Raptor."

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019